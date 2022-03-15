This week's front & back pages

Tuesday 15 March 2022 8:00
Will Irish eyes be smiling at Cheltenham?
Highest-risk COVID patients benefiting from new treatments – Swann
Hargey announces significant funding support for women’s football
Northern Ireland 'will not compete' against Russian teams
AIL rugby’s return to Palace Grounds ends with a bonus point win for Armagh
Ryder Cup legend McDowell an asset to European team
2.0 Hot Rods World Final at Aghadowey Speedweekend
Armagh shrug off stubborn Antrim
Armagh AC looking back and getting ready to move forward
