Culture bid could be 'transformative'

WINNING the UK City of Culture 2025 will be ‘transformative for the society and economy’ , a recent meeting at Stormont has been told.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council took its campaign to Stormont, having already taken its bid to the House of Commons.

Key stakeholders were told winning UUK City of Culture 2025 will also act as catalyst for culture-led regeneration across NI

Armagh Ulster Unionist Cllr Sam Nicholson and member of the Economic and Regeneration Committee said: “Last week Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon told its story to the world after it hosted show case events in Westminster and Stormont in support of our bid to become the UK City of Culture 2025.

“ Our ambition for the title is driven by the passion for culture that flows through our area and its people.

“At the heart of our bid is a desire to improve the lives of people living in all our communities as well as turning a national and international spotlight on the area’s rich landscape, heritage and culture.

“Being the next UK City of Culture will transform our Borough of Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon into a creative powerhouse – building on our existing cultural assets and heritage; attracting significant investment, jobs, and new opportunities for everyone who lives and works here.”

He added that culture promotes us to the world and connects us to our roots: “A rich history, a truly international community, and a young, forward-looking population makes Armagh City Banbridge Craigavon the most compelling candidate to be the UK City of Culture for 2025.

“This is our time to celebrate our diverse borough and our extraordinary people.

“We believe that all our citizens are a vital part of ABC’s culture. Their thoughts, actions and voices are the beating heart of our bid and it is now we need to come together as a community to tell our story. Not just to the people of Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon not just to the people of Northern Ireland, not just to the people of the United Kingdom, but across the world.

“Ours is a story of people across the centuries and today more than ever who are proud, passionate and ambitious. It is the story the people of Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon will themselves tell.”

He added: “The people of Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon are absolutely amazing, we have so many diverse and amazing voices here. And its lovely that now is the time we get to spread the word of who we are, we are amazing, and we should all be proud of ourselves. ‘

“Within Council we’ve worked closely with community groups and creative organisations to reimagine our cultural offer. Breaking down barriers and improving access to arts and cultural activities and experiences. But there’s so much more we could achieve with the right investment and support.

‘”The competition uses culture to 'level up' areas of the UK, bringing increased productivity and opportunities to selected areas of the country. The aim is to explore how culture can reanimate public spaces, regenerate and work on how to best upgrade the local civic and artistic infrastructure to take full advantage of the opportunities that the leveling up agenda provides.

“Being named UK City of Culture 2025 would bring investment and international attention to Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon with a breathtaking programme of events and activities for 2025 and beyond. As well as giving us a platform to celebrate our rich heritage and achievements, the accolade would allow us to advance our vision to transform our region through arts and culture. Improving lives by making arts and culture part of the everyday.

“This is especially important as we all recover from the Covid pandemic. People are encouraged to share their experiences of what they think’s awesome about Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon by using the hashtag #ABC2025.”

During the showcase event held in Parliament Buildings, Stormont attendees heard that the unique characteristics of the borough have given it a strong cultural identity and how the title would act as a catalyst to reconnect with its communities, keep historical traditions alive and reassert ABC’s influence across the globe.

ABC’s bid, known as ABC25, focuses on enhancing existing cultural provision as well as developing new arts, economic and digital infrastructure to engage and excite more people.

It has identified a need to attract more public and private sector investment to develop hotel and accommodation provision in the region, and centres on bringing in a Green Manifesto to make ABC25 the most sustainable UK City of Culture yet.

It will also create spaces for the next generation to flourish in a nurturing environment through a programme which celebrates the diversity of culture, languages and communities, while also looking beyond 2025 to put in place partnerships that demonstrate how smaller cities can have a forward-looking approach to culture and heritage.

The event showed how the distinctive mix of Armagh City, an ancient capital steeped in heritage and traditions; Banbridge, a bustling market town borne out of the linen industry; Craigavon, a manufacturing hub built around a 1960s new town; and a rural hinterland make for a powerful combination for UK City of Culture 2025. The uniqueness of the people and the location have been integral in the shaping of the proposed programme of events.

Designed by artists, cultural practitioners, communities and even creative bureaucrats, the programme has been developed following extensive creative and community consultation and is built around the themes of Nurture and Nature, Traditions for the Future, and Provoking Thought.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Alderman Glenn Barr, said: “Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon has all the ingredients to make UK City of Culture 2025 the best yet.

“We are exceptionally lucky to have a cultural heritage that is the envy of the world, and talented and creative people who have the passion and drive to bring this bid alive for future generations.

“Our programme of events plays to the strengths of our three distinct urban areas and unlocks the potential of the artists, creatives and entrepreneurs who call this place home.

“ABC25 is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to show the world what we can achieve working together and we can’t wait to show the judges our plans in further detail.”

The Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport longlisted Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon in the last eight in the competition to be named UK City of Culture 2025.

Others on the list include Bradford, Cornwall, Derby, County Durham, Southampton, Sterling and Wrexham County Borough.

The successful entrant will benefit significantly from millions of pounds of investment in social, economic and culture-led regeneration initiatives and events that will be extensively promoted across the UK and internationally.