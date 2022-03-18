Council warns of disruption ahead of strike action

There may be disruption to services provided by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough council next week after it was notified of a seven-day strike by Unite the Union.

The council posted on social media to say that the action, which runs from Monday 21 March to Sunday 27 March, may have an impact on service delivery next week.

A council spokesperson said it “is working to minimise the impact caused by this industrial action, with the majority of services expected to operate as normal”.

Service areas that may experience disruption are:

• Household Recycling Centres

• Refuse collections

• Street cleansing

“Any impact to services will be communicated via social media and on our website,” the council added.

Unite members rejected a pay offer from local government employers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland of just 1.75% for the year 2021-22, adding that “the pay offer would mean another real terms pay cut and comes after 11 years of pay freezes”.

The union is seeking locally-agreed improvements through raising pay grades, reduced working hours, more paid holidays and other benefits.

Council workers, education employees and Housing Executive staff in Northern Ireland have reported an 11% decrease in their standards of living over the last decade.