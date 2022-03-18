Goods for NI 'won't be able to get in' after P&O temporarily halt Larne sailings

800 staff removed by P&O ferries as Larne-Cairnryan route cancelled

800 jobs to go at P&O Ferries, services suspended.

Supplies coming into Northern Ireland will almost certainly be affected by the decision by P&O to temporarily halt sailings at Larne Port as other ferry operators are “pretty near full”.

That’s according to Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, who was speaking after the ferry operator sacked 800 staff yesterday.

It could be another week before the firm’s ships will be able to operate again and Mr Poots has warned that goods normally coming here "won't be able to get in".

"There are export materials that need to get out of Northern Ireland which won't get out. About 50% of our food is exported out of Great Britain, so that is a real problem for us," he told BBC NI's The View.

Meanwhile the Infrastructure Minister, Nichola Mallon MLA, has expressed her concern at the actions by P&O Ferries and the impact locally.

The Minister said: "I was shocked to hear the news from P&O Ferries this morning and my thoughts are with those staff working for P&O who have lost their jobs and also with those whose travel has been disrupted.

"This is a developing situation and officials are working on a cross-departmental basis to assess any local impacts, especially for supply chains, and are keeping in close contact with their counterparts in the Department of Transport in London. 

"With the Economy Minister I am calling on the Secretary of State for Transport to take every possible step to save jobs and to maintain connectivity for passengers and freight on Irish Sea routes."

