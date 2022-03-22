Funeral details for Ciaran McGurgan

FUNERAL details have been announced for well known Armagh estate agent Ciaran McGurgan, who died suddenly on Saturday.

Mr McGurgan, Ennislare Road, was the dearly beloved partner of Paul, loving son of Boe and Betty and much loved brother of Adrian and Sean.

He will be reposing at his late residence 47 Ennislare Road, Armagh until removal at 9.40am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Cathedral on Wednesday 23rd March with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery.

The cortege will assemble at the gates of St Malachy’s Church at approximately 10:15am.

A family death notice said: “Deeply regretted and much loved by his partner, parents, brothers, sisters in law Maura and Joanne, nephews Danny and Finn, nieces Molly and Mya, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family circle.

“Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Riding for the Disabled, Longstone, Armagh through a donation box in house or any family member.

“Mass can be viewed on line at www.armaghparish.net”