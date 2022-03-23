Plans to extend surgery

ARMAGH City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s planners are currently considering a planning application to extend a GP surgery in Armagh.

Lodged by agent Prestige Homes, on behalf of applicant Archway Surgery, the application seeks to erect a first floor rear extension to provide additional consultancy rooms at the Dobbin Road surgery.

The application form notes surface water collected as a result of the development will be disposed of via the public sewer while foul sewage will be disposed of via the mains.

It is also noted that any clinical waste is disposed of in accordance with government guidelines using outside firms.

The additional floor space is listed at 175m2 taking the total net floor space on the premises to 922.87m2.

With regards to the volume of vehicles at the site on a daily basis, the application form notes there are currently 11 staff vehicles, 18 customer vehicles and one goods vehicle attending the site on a daily basis.

This development is expected to increase the number of vehicles at the site with an additional two staff vehicles and six visitor vehicles expected at the site on a daily basis.

The increase in vehicles will also lead to an increase in the number of people at the premises on a daily basis.

Currently there are 13 employees and 70 others in attendance on a daily basis.

With the extension in place, there will be an additional six employees and 10 others attending the site on a daily basis.

This will lead to a total of 101 people visiting the site daily as opposed to the 83 that do so now.

Lodged on Friday, February 25, the application was validated on Saturday, March 5.

Its neighbour consultation period is set to end on Friday, March 29.