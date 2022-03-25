Devoted Loughgall dad to take on 1,000 miles run for charity

A LOUGHGALL father is putting on his running shoes and undertaking a gruelling 1,000 miles challenge in a bid to give something back to the medical team who helped save his son’s life.

Hamilton Brown is hoping to raise £10,000 by completing the mammoth challenge over seven months between March 27 and October 30, this year.

His son Bertie was born at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children with congenital heart disease on March 27, last year.

After spending seven weeks in the hospital, little Bertie, who is due to celebrate his first birthday later this week, was transferred to Great Ormond Street Hospital in June 2021, where he remained for 10 weeks and underwent open heart surgery.

Bertie was also born without a fully functioning immune system and during his time in London, he received world leading treatment.

At the time, Hamilton and his wife Kim, a teacher at the Armstrong Primary School, took it week about to stay with Bertie and the family was greatly supported by the Children’s Heartbeat Trust and Heartbeat NI.

To express their gratitude to the two charities and the medical staff at Great Ormond Street Hospital, the family had always wanted to undertake a fundraiser.

Their plan had been to organise something around Bertie’s first birthday or when the days started getting longer, but coincidentally both turned out to be the same day this year - Sunday, March 27.

Hamilton, who works in the Human Resources department at the Southern Health Trust has always been a keen runner and has taken part each year in the Belfast City Marathon.

The 1,000 miles figure came about after the family decided to measure the distance between the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children and Great Ormond Street, which was 500 miles there and the same back.

It averages around 145 miles a month and Hamilton so far has received tremendous support from his wife Kim and their other two sons Henry (7) and Arthur (5), who are looking forward to the upcoming fundraiser.

He has already reached 28 per cent of his overall £10,000 target on his JustGiving page, with £2,840 raised to date.

Ahead of the challenge getting underway this weekend, the family had made contact with around 300 local businesses, asking for their support and very much appreciate the great response they have received to date.

Hamilton told the Ulster Gazette: “I’m really looking forward to it, both in terms of getting outside and keeping fit and also to raise awareness of our three charities and the important work they do.

“Running is also excellent for clearing the head after a busy day at work and keeps my mental health in check.

“I go for runs on a regular basis and have worked out that I need to clock up around 145 miles a month - I know I can do it!

“We are lucky where we live in that we have lovely local parks in our area, Gosford, Palace Stables and Loughgall Country Park.

“I have also applied for the Belfast Marathon in May, which is a regular feature in my running calendar and the virtual London marathon in October.”

The family are forever indebted to the medical team and the two charities set to benefit from the proceeds.

“We were supported by the local heart charities and we have seen first hand the amazing work they do in Northern Ireland.

“Bertie is doing very well and is now under the excellent care of doctors in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

“We wanted to give something back to raise both money and awareness.

“Bertie had his heart surgery in Great Ormond Street and again we saw the amazing work they do and wanted to support them.

“When we were there, we realised how many children from Northern Ireland use this hospital,” Hamilton added.

The family would love everyone to ‘follow the journey’ with them through the Facebook page called ‘Bertie’s Heart Beats’ and their Instagram page is @berties_heart_beats.

For anyone wishing to donate to Hamilton’s challenge, the JustGiving page is https://www.justgiving.com/team/Bertiesheartbeats