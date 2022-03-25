Saturday's weather

Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

It promises to be another gloriously sunny day according to the forecast!

You can find out all of the details here, courtesy of the Met Office.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639