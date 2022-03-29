Lorries with aid sent to Ukraine

A LOCAL charity stepped in to help transport vital aid supplies to Ukraine last week.

The mission was organised by Shane Curry from SG Curry Ltd, the long time sponsor of the tractor run for the Skip Car Tour.

Seán McArdle, organiser of the Skip Car Tour and Armagh person of the year was delighted to become involved and donate a truck driven by his son Thomas, they were joined by Shane Fleville with another truck making up the convoy, with SeanOwen Curry driving the SG Curry truck

All three trucks collected full loads of aid in Dublin and are now making their way to the Polish/Ukraine border, a journey already completed by the orchard truck run sponsor McGeown Commercials

Sean McArdle was on hand to see the trucks off as they left Armagh.

He said: “When you witness the horrific scenes that have been happening in Ukraine it doesn’t take much more motivation to step in to help.”

The trucks are expected to take three days to reach their destination, a journey of some 2,000 miles, with Sean’s son Thomas driving one of the vehicles.

Sean thanked all those who had supported the venture.