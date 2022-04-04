Kinder Surprise eggs being recalled over salmonella fears

Batches of Kinder Surprise eggs are being recalled. because of the possible presence of salmonella.

The Food Standards Agency, along with Food Standards Scotland, are advising consumers not to eat certain Kinder products with best before dates between 11 July 2022 and 7 October 2022 due to a potential link to a salmonella outbreak. A number of these cases have been young children.

The 20g egg and 20g x 3 packs are said to be affected.

Investigations, led by UKHSA, Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland, have found a link between reported cases of salmonella poisoning across the UK and a specific product produced by the Ferrero company.

In response to this, Ferrero has taken the precautionary step to undertake a product withdrawal and recall with immediate effect whilst investigations continue. The product thought to be affected have all been manufactured at the same factory. Other products manufactured by Kinder are not thought to be affected.

Full details of the products affected can be found in the product recall information notice.

To reduce the risk of any further illness, consumers should not eat the products listed in the recall alert and they/the parent or guardians of children should follow the risk advice within it.

Symptoms of salmonellosis typically resolve themselves within a few days and include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever. However, symptoms can be more severe and lead to hospitalisation, especially in the very young and those with weakened immune systems.

Tina Potter, FSA Head of Incidents, said: "We welcome the precautionary approach being taken by Ferrero and are advising consumers not to eat any of the products listed in the FSA alert. It is really important that consumers follow this advice to avoid the risk of becoming ill with salmonella poisoning.

“We know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, so we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall.

"The food business involved has voluntarily carried out this product withdrawal and recall and we are working closely with them and their competent authorities to identify the precise cause of this outbreak. We are also working closely with UK and international partners including UKHSA and Food Standards Scotland.”

Dr Lesley Larkin, Surveillance Lead, Gastrointestinal Pathogens and Food Safety (One Health) at UKHSA, said: “We welcome the co-operation of Ferrero International S.A in instituting the recall and withdrawal of a number of confectionary products linked to an ongoing outbreak of Salmonella in the UK.

“We are working closely with the company as well as the Food Standards Agency, Food Standards Scotland, Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales, Public Health Agency Northern Ireland and international public health and food safety authorities to ensure that the risk to the public is minimised.

“Symptoms of salmonellosis typically resolve themselves within a few days. However, symptoms can be more severe, especially in young children and those with weakened immune systems. Anybody with concerns that they have symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their GP or call NHS 111. Salmonella can be spread from person to person, so anyone affected should adhere to good hygiene practice such as washing hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and avoiding handling food for others where possible, if you have symptoms.”