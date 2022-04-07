Young Portadown man killed in Cookstown collision

POLICE have confirmed that a 21-year-old man from the Portadown area has died following a road traffic collision Cookstown.

The collision involved a vehicle recovery lorry and a pedestrian in the Tullywiggan Road area of the Tyrone town on Wednesday, April 6.

Twenty-one-year-old Lee Usher died at the scene of the collision.

Sergeant Joanne Boyd said: “Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, received and responded to a report of a collision in the Tullywiggan Road area shortly before 3:45pm.

“The collision occurred close to the junction with Bramble Lane. The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.

“Our enquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision, or who saw Lee or the vehicle in the area around the time of the collision to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1165 of 06/04/22.

“We are also keen to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam or other footage.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/