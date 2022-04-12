Woman frightened to live in her own home

A COURT has been told how a female was scared to live in her own home after her former partner breached a non-molestation order.

The case of James Henry Joseph Linden, (43), of Drumbanagher Wall, Poyntzpass, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, April 6.

The court heard that, on August 15 last year, police received a report from the injured party who stated her ex-partner, who she has a non-molestation order in place against, had arrived at her property where he presented himself at the window and tried to enter.

Linden was reported to have been shouting her name. The complainant was unsure what he would have done but he left the property.

Upon police arrival, the injured party was visibly upset and shaken by the incident and provided officers with a statement, revealing Linden had previously broken the non-molestation order earlier that week.

She added she did not feel safe in her own home and a family member was coming around to stay with her.

On August 16, the defendant was arrested and interviewed regarding the allegation and gave a no comment response to all questions put to him.

Furthermore, on July 28 last year, the injured party reported to police she had been assaulted by the defendant at their home on July 18. She stated that, following an argument, Linden pushed her against the front door of the house as she was leaving and this had caused bruising on both her forearms, with the complainant providing two photographs to police.

The defendant attended Lurgan Police Station for a voluntary interview on August 10 during which he denied the offence. He remarked the injured party had reached in through a bedroom door as he closed it and this may have caused accidental injury.

In his defence, the court was told Linden accepts “full responsibility” and regretted what had happened.

It was stated the defendant was on holiday with the injured party and returned home to find messages from another gentleman who she is now living with.

A defence solicitor explained Linden “was heartbroken” at how things turned out and that this offending over a two to three week period showed this fact, with his record indicating this isn’t a man of violence.

It was added both parties have since moved on and Linden is over that “hot period” in time.

District Judge Greg McCourt said: “According to the pre-sentence report, he seems to have seen the light and regrets his whole behaviour in both of these incidents.”

The Judge imposed a 12 months probation order for each of the two offences to run concurrently.

Furthermore, a compensation order of £200 was imposed towards the injured party for the common assault charge.

A restraining order for two years in the usual terms was also granted.