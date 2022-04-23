Royal seal of approval for Emily's anniversary letter

A NOTE to wish the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - Prince William and Kate - brought a special surprise for one Armagh family.

Ten-year-old Emily Lester had written to the Duke and Duchess to congratulate them on their anniversary, pointing out their big day is also her big day as she celebrates her birthday on the same date (April 29).

She thought little more would come of her note until she received a call from her grandmother to say a letter had arrived from the palace.

As Emily explained, “I was nine when I wrote and sent it and I hoped it would get there on time.

“We were away on holiday in the Lake District when my grandmother phoned to say I’d got a letter from the palace.

“When I came back from holiday I opened it and found they had written back.”

In her letter Emily had wished them a happy anniversary and said she was also interested in the natural world, just like Prince William.

She also hoped they had enjoyed their visit to the Ark Open Farm in Conlig.

Emily added, “I was quite pleased they had written back. I was pleased to see they were doing something about it.”

It was also a fantastic treat for Emily’s grandmother Audrey Lester who lives in Armagh.