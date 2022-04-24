Body found at quarry

A BODY has been recovered at a quarry near Navan Fort in Armagh.

The grim discovery was made this afternoon (Sunday, April 24).

Police and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene.

Local Councillor Sam Nicholson expressed his shock and sadness at the discovery.

He said, “There are not a lot of details at this time but someone has tragically lost their life.

“My thoughts and prayers are with their family at this sad time.

“An investigation is ongoing.”

Alliance Assembly election candidate Jackie Coade also expressed her sadness and asked people to avoid the area to allow the emergency services to do their work.

“Such a shocking and tragic incident in our community of Armagh,” she said.