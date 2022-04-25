Well known Markethill woman passes away

A well known Markethill buinesswoman has passed away.

Mrs Iris Alexander, whose family run the popular Alexanders of Markethill passed away peacefully on Sunday.

Making the announcement on the shop’s social media, her family said, “It is with deepest sadness we let you know that our beloved Mum, Iris Alexander, passed away peacefully on Sunday 24th April at the age of 95.

“Our amazing mum was loved by so many and she was known for her incredible work ethic, her love, kindness, quick sense of humour and the joy she found in talking to and getting to know people.

“However, her greatest legacy is the steadfast faith, hope and trust she had in the Lord Jesus which she shared with her four children, 12 grandchildren, three great grandchildren and many more.

“We take great comfort in knowing she has gone home to be with her Heavenly Father.

“Our mum was the best Mother, Nanny and Great Nanny we could ever have asked for and she will be hugely missed.

“We want to sincerely thank our private carers, Anne’s homecare, the Acute Care Team, Dr Wesley Wright and the team at Markethill Health Centre for looking after our Mum so well and for all of the support you have provided to us as a family.

“Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Marie Curie, who we also want to thank for their incredible support to us through this difficult time.”

Alexanders of Markethill will be closed on Monday, April 25 and Tuesday, April 26.

The funeral will be a small family gathering at the home on Tuesday 26th April.

The statement concluded, “As a family, we thank you for your prayers and appreciate your support at this difficult time.”