Two arrests after hijack attempt

TWO men were arrested in connection with an alleged attempted hijacking in Armagh on Monday (April 25).

A 28-year-old man has been charged with disorderly behaviour, and is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday 23rd May.

The charge relates to an alleged attempted hijacking in the Lonsdale Road area.

One other man, aged 34, who was also arrested in connection with the incident, has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.