Armagh Child Contact Centre celebrates council recognition

THE work of Armagh Child Contact Centre has been recognised at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s Community Awards.

The awards are presented to individuals and groups who have made a positive difference to the lives of others in the borough.

The volunteers of Armagh Child Contact Centre were winners in the ‘Step Up and Stand Out’ category.

This award is for an individual, group or business that went over and above to support the community during the pandemic.

Armagh Child Contact Centre provides a safe, friendly and neutral space where children from separated families can spend time with a non-resident parent or other family members.

“This award recognises the

work of our brilliant, kind and dedicated volunteers,” said the chair of Armagh Child Contact Centre,

Mary Caldwell.

“Without them giving freely of their time, we would not be able to offer this vital service to the local community as there simply would not be a child contact centre in our area.

“They really are the backbone of everything we do and I would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank each and every one of them for all they do.”

Armagh Child Contact Centre, which is a charity, has been operating since 2005.

Mary added: “The centre was set up because of the need in this area for a safe and welcoming place, where families are able to meet so that children can rebuild or maintain their relationship with a parent they no longer live with.“We know through experience that the centre has made a positive difference to the lives of scores of children and that’s what motivates our fantastic volunteers.”