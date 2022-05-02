Drug seizure

POLICE have seized approximately £50,000 worth of suspected herbal cannabis and £100,000 in cash following searches in the Bessbrook area on Sunday.

A man in his 40s was arrested.

Chief Inspector Adam Corner said: “We remain committed to tackling the scourge of drug supply and misuse in South Armagh.

“The proceeds of the sale of drugs can often have devastating impact on communities and fund organised crime. This significant find would not have been possible today without the assistance of the general public.”