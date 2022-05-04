Three arrests after searches in Bessbrook, Crossmaglen and Dungannon

THREE men have been arrested in counties Armagh and Tyrone following a HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) operation.

HMRC, supported by the PSNI, attended eight residential properties in Bessbrook, Crossmaglen and Dungannon on April 28.

More than £8,000 and €30,000 were seized during searches along with mobile phones, paperwork and a HGV lorry cab.

The three men, aged 33, 32 and 29 were arrested on suspicion of excise fraud and money laundering.

All three were interviewed under caution and have been released on bail.

Investigations are ongoing.

In Dungannon two properties were searched and a 32-year-old arrested.

Mobile phones, digital devices, paperwork, approx. £5,000 cash seized

One property was searched in Bessbrook and 29-year-old arrested.

Mobile phones, digital devices, paperwork and approximately £3,000 in cash was seized

In Crossmaglen five properties were searched and a 33-year-old arrested.

Mobile phones, digital devices, paperwork, cash counting machines and approximately €30,000 was seized.