Centra launches £5k community fund

NORTHERN Ireland’s leading convenience brand Centra has launched a region-wide Community Fund to the value of £5,000 as part of its latest marketing campaign.

Armagh community groups are encouraged to apply for Centra’s ‘Choices’ fund, with five individual pots of £1,000 available. Applications are open from now and will remain open until mid-August.

Open to charities, community organisations and not for profits, the Fund coincides with the launch of Centra’s Choices campaign, which celebrates the choices that define us, focusing on four behaviours that promote happiness in ourselves and others, Positivity, Kindness, Respect and Attitude.

Applicants for the community fund grants must demonstrate how their projects will benefit the wider community and how it aligns with one of the four behaviours celebrated in the campaign.

Desi Derby, Marketing Director at Centra, commented on the launch of the campaign, “Centra’s ‘Choices’ campaign is a bold statement about where we are as a brand and how we fit into the everyday lives of consumers.

“The choices we make define us and at Centra, we choose community, so we are excited to launch our £5,000 fund to give back to the neighbourhoods in which we operate and show support for community at a grassroots level.

“We encourage community groups, charities and not for profits from across Northern Ireland to apply on behalf of the projects they’re currently undertaking and could use some help with.”

Centra has called on the support of local celebrities and influencers including RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Vs the World winner, Blu Hydrangea; TikTok sensation and disability activist, India Sasha and Instagram fashion blogger and cancer survivor, Aisling Gallagher (Galsgoss) to bring the campaign to life on social media. Centra is also looking forward to revealing a partnership with a fourth social media influencer later this month.

They’ll join Centra ambassador Pete Snodden in question and answer sessions broadcast on Instagram Live during the month of May discussing how the choices they have made have led to where they are now.

Desi continued, “The celebrities and influencers we have on board for our social media campaign truly embody our message, they have each made life defining choices and we’re thrilled that they are sharing their stories with us and members of the public.

“It’s an exciting time for Centra and as we move forward, we will remain at the heart of our communities and support our customers as they navigate their way through their everyday choices.”