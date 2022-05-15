THE next temporary exhibition in Armagh Robinson Library has just been launched and shows a selection of objects from the Beresford collection of antiquities.

The Beresford collection is so named because it was gathered by Marcus Gervais Beresford, who was Archbishop of Armagh from1862 to 1885.

He was a keen collector of antiquities dating from t

he prehistoric to medieval times. Following his death in 1885, his son, George de la Poer Beresford, bequeathed his father’s collection to the library.

Kathy McAlister, a postgraduate Museums Studies student, has taken up a placement with the Library. Her work has involved the research and selection of objects for the temporary exhibition, titled ‘A Spotlight on the Beresford Collection’.

The collection is believed to be mostly Irish. Former Curator of Armagh County Museum, Roger Weatherup, had researched the collection extensively and created an inventory for the collection. Details on the equestrian objects in the exhibition have also been provided by Dr Rena Maguire, based on her PhD research of Irish Iron Age Equestrian Equipment.

While the exhibition shows a mixture of artefacts, together with some new insights into their use, more of the Beresford Collection remains on public display, both in the original cabinets in the Library, and in No 5 Vicars’ Hill.

The exhibition will run until the end of July 2022 and will be on view during normal opening hours, Monday to Friday, 10.00am to 1.00pm, and 2.00pm to 4.00pm.