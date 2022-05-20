Mullacreevie residents' fury after house attack

PEOPLE living in Armagh’s Mullacreevie housing estate are angry following vandalism of their much-used community house.

A graffiti attack, which was carried out late on Thursday night (May 19), is believed to have been in response to a proposed meeting with local providers, at which PSNI representatives are scheduled to be present.

Housing Executive and the Neighbourhood Renewal Partnership representatives have also been invited to that meeting at which a wide variety of issues, including home repairs, community projects, anti- social behaviour and fly tipping, are scheduled to be discussed.

Given that many of those same problems apply in other nearby estates, an invitation to attend that Mullacreevie meeting has also been extended to people there.

As soon as the meeting was publicised on social media, a group calling itself the Irish Republican Resistance responded by criticising the planned event and calling on ‘republicans’ to mount a protest at it.

A statement issued to the Gazette by Mullacreevie Community Group on Friday read as follows: “So far social media has not shown high support for this group’s position. But it would now appear that it has been escalated to vandalising the community house.

“Calls have gone out to the Irish Republican Resistance to respond to this wanton vandalism, and additional questions have been asked.

“Will they distance themselves from these actions that would appear to be carried out in support of their position or do they support this type of anti-social behaviour directed at a community facility?

“As well as being unsightly, this graffiti will also come with a cost for its removal. And that also has prompted other questions: Who will pay for this? Will it be those supporting the vandals’ position or will the local community group be expected to use funds earmarked for community projects to remove the vandalism on the community house?”

The statement continued: “It is widely accepted that the community house is a fantastic community facility that is used by a variety of community-based groups and local residents.

“These groups deliver an array of programmes that benefit local residents and the community from further afield.

“The community house is a purposely renovated facility. Funding for its renovation was not easy to acquire and was a collaboration between the Housing Executive and the Neighbourhood Renewal Partnership Board.

“The Neighbourhood Renewal Board continues to help with its upkeep.

“Local community representatives are puzzled as to why this group should be objecting to the presence of the PSNI now, when they have been present at meetings in the past?”

The statement then posed these two question: “Who would the Irish Republican Resistance suggest residents turn to in order to address some of the anti-social issues that have occurred in the estate?

“And if a resident's house is vandalised or other property is stolen, should they contact the Irish Republican Resistance to seek an address, and if they should, how can they go about doing so?

“While the community group accepts that people have differing opinions towards the police, the reality is that they are contacted by many residents concerning some of the issues mentioned.

“It also has to be said that this contact is not always responded to satisfactorily by the PSNI, so meetings such as the one proposed are also used to hold the police to account.”