Further opposition to proposed school closure

NEWRY & Armagh Assemblyman William Irwin MLA has spoken of his concern on the proposal by the Education Authority to close Kingsmills Primary School.

The EA is currently engaged in a Pre-Publication Consultation which outlines the Authority’s views on the future of the school and recommends the closure of the facility and the moving of children to nearby Primary Schools.

Mr Irwin said it was a concern that yet another local rural Primary School was being considered for closure.

He stated, “I was contacted by staff and parents of the school and it is of course a concern that another local rural Primary School, with a rich history in the area, stretching back many decades, is now under this pressure.”

Mr Irwin continued, “I am a very firm believer in rural schools as I know they allow a rural community to flourish and grow and the provision of education in a rural area and it sustainability is a very important issue.

“The EA in its publication argues that with consistently lower admissions the school should close and pupils should be absorbed in to other local Primary Schools nearby.

“That might be the EA’s view, however, it does not reflect the history, contribution and determination of the current school staff and Board to continue providing this important educational service in the area.”

He said, “I will be contributing my views to the consultation process and I would urge all parents associated with the school currently to do the same.”

As part of the pre-publication consultation on the proposal, the Education Authority is seeking any objections and/or other comments from the Board of Governors, teaching staff, non-teaching staff and parents of children attending the school, as well as from other schools that may be affected by the proposal.

The EA pointed out the school was running with a budget deficit.

Pointing to alternative provision the EA stated, “Within five miles of Kingsmills Primary School there are a number of available places, based on the 2020/21 enrolment data, at alternative controlled providers – Mountnorris Primary School (limited numbers) and Bessbrook Primary School. Across the area there are available places in controlled primary provision – there are 309 available places at September 2021.”

Ulster Unionist Councillor David Taylor stated his opposition to the move and said it would ‘rip the heart out of this rural community’

He said the school is held in the highest regard by the community.