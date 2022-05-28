Sunday's weather

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Saturday 28 May 2022 22:15
Here's the weather forecast for Sunday courtesy of the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Gearing up for truly spectacular celebration of Armed Forces Day
The Hunger Game
Glackin signs three year extension at Coleraine
Seeley continues to set records at NW200
Irwin makes memories money can't buy
IRISH LEAGUE: Title race goes down to the final day
Belfast Giant takes giant leap to become an ambassador for Action Mental Health
North of Ireland Championship to become stroke play event
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Ulster Gazette
56 Scotch Street, Armagh
BT61 7DQ
Tel: 028 3752 2639