Well known blacksmith John O'Callaghan passes away

Email:

clint.aiken@ulstergazette.co.uk

WELL known Armagh Blacksmith John O’Callaghan has passed away.

Mr O’Callaghan was the driving force behind local company Fabrigate Ireland.

The company stated on its Facebook page on Monday: “It is with the greatest sadness that we share the passing of the main man himself John

“Fabrigate Ireland will be closed for the remainder of the week.

“We appreciate your patience at this time”.

Mr O’Callaghan passed away peacefully at his Rock Road home on Monday, May 30, surrounded by his family.

A family death notice stated: “John (Blacksmith) The loving son of the late Pat-Joe and Brigid. Will be sorely missed by h is wife and best friend Carmel, children Mark, Paul, Elena, Kevin, Michael, Sharon and Joanne, all his grandchildren and great grandchildren, and his sisters Patricia, Martina and the late Mannie R.I.P.

“John will be reposing at his home 14 Rock Road, Armagh, BT60 3NP.

“Funeral on Wednesday from his home to St Patrick’s Cathedral for 11am Mass, Burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

“Family flowers only. Donations in Lieu to Opening Oisin’s Opportunities.

“All further enquires to JJ McArdle and Sons 37 Thomas Street, Armagh.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ulster Gazette

56 Scotch Street, Armagh

BT61 7DQ

Tel: 028 3752 2639