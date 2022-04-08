Man's tooth was chipped during assault in Keady

A 51-YEAR-OLD man who punched a man on the nose and chipped his tooth during an assault in Keady has been sentenced to a Combination Order at Armagh Magistrates’ Court sitting in Newry.

Edward Patrick John Dynes, of Granemore Park in the town, appeared for sentencing last Tuesday on a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court heard the defendant came to police attention after a report was received of a possible assault at Victoria Street in Keady at 2.45pm on November 2, 2020.

Dynes punched the injured party to the nose after he opened his car door and his tooth was also chipped during the incident.

He was arrested for the offence and he stated certain facts were not accurate.

A barrister representing Dynes said his client apologises for his actions.

“He is a 51 year old man who quite frankly should know better,” stated his defence, who added: “He has overreacted”.

“There had been a family situation and he took matters into his own hands,” his defence added.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “This is clearly a serious offence, the damage to the tooth is a permanent injury”.

“You did plead guilty and that meant the injured party did not have to come to court to give evidence and you are entitled to credit for that.”

Dynes was sentenced to a Combination Order, which will consist of 12 months Probation and 80 hours community service.

He was also ordered to pay the victim £1,000 compensation, which the district judge said is to go towards the cost of potentially replacing his tooth.

“You are required to co-operate with Probation,” the district judge told the defendant, before warning: “If Probation bring this case back because you have not co-operated, today’s order will be replaced with immediate custody.”

Dynes was given 16 weeks to pay the £1,000 compensation.